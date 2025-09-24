CHB Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

CHB Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

