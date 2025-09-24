CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $620.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.32. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

