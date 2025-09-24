CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

