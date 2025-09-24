CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Investment Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 2,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 4,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $267,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMAT opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

