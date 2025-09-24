Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

