Carr Financial Group Corp Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after buying an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NOW opened at $928.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $921.75 and its 200 day moving average is $924.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

