Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,445,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,084,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,735,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,941,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,727,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,278,000 after buying an additional 90,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ARES opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

