Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.48 and a 200 day moving average of $249.83.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 240,274 shares worth $78,571,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

