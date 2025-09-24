BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Progressive Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE PGR opened at $238.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.78. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,045 shares of company stock worth $34,635,290 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

