Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,234.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 44,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

