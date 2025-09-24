BCS Wealth Management Sells 4,055 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

BCS Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
