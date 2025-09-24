BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,560,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,825 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

