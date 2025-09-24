Barclays Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to Equal Weight

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDP. Hsbc Global Res cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

