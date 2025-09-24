Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Avingtrans Stock Down 5.7%

LON:AVG opened at GBX 462 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £152.88 million, a PE ratio of 3,756.10 and a beta of 0.52. Avingtrans has a twelve month low of GBX 300 and a twelve month high of GBX 500. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 443.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.47.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

