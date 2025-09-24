Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Deere & Company $DE

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $471.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

