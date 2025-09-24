Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

