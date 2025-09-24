Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Alhambra Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 28,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.17. The stock has a market cap of $517.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

