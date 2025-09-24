Alerus Financial (ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 10th

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $583.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

View Our Latest Report on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.