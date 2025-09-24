Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $74,244.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $74,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 199,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,699,246.44. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

