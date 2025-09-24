Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:MET opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

