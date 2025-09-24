Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Price Performance
NFLX opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
