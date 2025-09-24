Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 70,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 733,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 239,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

