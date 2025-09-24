Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 627 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.