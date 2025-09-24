ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.48 and its 200-day moving average is $249.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 240,274 shares worth $78,571,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

