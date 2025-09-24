13,172 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Purchased by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,579,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,187,000 after buying an additional 1,400,512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 201.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,313,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,510,000 after buying an additional 878,259 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,345,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,743,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

