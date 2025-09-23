West Oak Capital LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.