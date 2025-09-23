Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK is Seek First Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Seek First Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seek First Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $305.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.65.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
