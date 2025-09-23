Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Holdings Raised by Farrell Financial LLC

Farrell Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

