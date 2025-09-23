Unified Investment Management Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $440,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

