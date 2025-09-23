U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $598.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $587.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

