Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

