Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

