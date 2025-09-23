SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.1%

GEV stock opened at $643.67 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.79 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $618.88 and its 200-day moving average is $482.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

