SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $108,572,000. Finally, CBM Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $329.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

