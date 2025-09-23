S.A. Mason LLC Buys 145 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

