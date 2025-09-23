RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,975,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

