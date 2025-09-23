Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,662 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.0% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

