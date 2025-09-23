Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

