Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

