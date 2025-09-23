Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Insider Sells C$40,000.00 in Stock

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) insider Sylvain Laroche sold 25,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,113.60. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance
TSE OGD opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.66.
About Orbit Garant Drilling
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit Garant Drilling
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.