Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Insider Sells C$40,000.00 in Stock

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) insider Sylvain Laroche sold 25,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,113.60. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TSE OGD opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

