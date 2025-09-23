Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 14.8% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 26.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.3%

CB opened at $272.99 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.86.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.