Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK is QSM Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 7.3% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.4%

MHK stock opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock worth $4,357,225. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

