LVZ Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,973 shares of company stock worth $46,586,987. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.41.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $493.14 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.40, a P/E/G ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.28 and a 200-day moving average of $431.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

