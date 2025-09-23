Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

