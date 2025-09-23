iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.6%

IBIT stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

