Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

