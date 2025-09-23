Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

NVS stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $130.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

