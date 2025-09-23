Gries Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

