Foster Group Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $230,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

