Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 2,882 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

